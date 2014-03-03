Tecom Introduces the TRANSLATOR Presentation Switcher

The What: Tecom has launched its new HD presentation switcher/scaler, also known as The “Translator”.

The What Else: Reps from Tecom Electronics, manufacturer of the TecPodium Smart Lecterns product line, said that the company responded to the ever-growing demand for better and more affordable technological solutions to the current and future classroom/boardroom requirements. The latest offering is the “Translator” – a multi-format HD presentation switcher/scaler that connects and translate different video signals, and now with just the right amount of inputs and outputs.

Why It Matters: The TSS-650 is a Multi-Input Switcher/Scaler that has HDMI, PC (VGA), Component and Composite Video inputs. It can switch and scale the signal to HDMI or VGA with audio outputs. The TSS-650 supports HDMI output resolutions up to 1080p/WUXGA, Analog Digital Conversion (ADC) and Digital Analog Conversion (DAC) - allowing wide range of AV signals display on an HDMI or VGA monitors and projectors. Furthermore, the On-Screen Display (OSD), IR remote, RS-232, IP and on-panel controls make this product versatile and easy to use. The TSS-650 web interface allows administrators to remotely manage and control the unit remotely over the network.



The Price: MSRP: $799. Special Price for the Educational/Government customers $720.