Roland Offers V-Mixing Solutions Training in Atlanta

Roland Systems Group is offering a free Interactive V-Mixing Training course in Atlanta on October 23, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This new hands-on and interactive approach designed by the team at Roland Systems Group is aimed to equip Resellers, FOH Engineers, Church Techs, and Consultants with complete information on the V-Mixing System solutions along with the latest information on updates, iPad integration and new workflow ideas for improving rehearsals, sound quality, performances and overall production. Attendees will experience interactive sessions that include a hands-on component plus mixing audio and interacting with a live band.

John Broadhead, vice president of technology and communication, who helped designed the session, said: “Although classroom style training is important, this particular training enables the participants to get their hands-on the product in the context of a real venue alongside a live band – real-world, very practical and effective.”

The training will take place at The Sanctuary Church located in the Atlanta area. This unique space is designed with the stage located in the center of the room and side fill screens for IMAG and presentation slides. Hands on sessions in the afternoon will include live tracks so attendees can walk-through the process of setting up channels, personal monitors and tuning a mix. The evening session adds a live band in both a rehearsal and performance context.

In addition to practical advice on system design and configuration, attendees will experience first hand how to make rehearsals and training more effective with integrated instant playback, virtual rehearsal and recording. Attendees will also get the latest in personal mixing techniques using the Roland M-48 solution to help tighten band performances and increase musician satisfaction. Also included is a video portion showing how to switch and webcast an event in HD or SD.