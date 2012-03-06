Atlas Sound Acquires A-Line Acoustics

Phoenix, AZ--Atlas Sound has announced the acquisition of A-Line Acoustics, a company specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality powered and non powered professional speaker systems using a variety of technologies, with an emphasis on line array speaker systems.

A-Line will be incorporated into the Atlas Sound family of products under the Atlas A-Line Acoustics product category.

A-Line Acoustics was founded in 2001 by Tony Faranda, an audio professional with over three decades of experience in the pro audio industry. The company holds multiple patents including the EZAL rigging system, which allows the angle adjustment of individual line array speaker cabinets while the speakers are flown or ground stacked under load.

An extensive product lineup including the ultra-high output AL8, AL10 and AL12 large format systems and matching subwoofers, "Emma" series modular install and portable models, "Elijah" ultra high quality portable line array systems and "Eli" small venue line array systems will be manufactured in Atlas' state of the art multi-fab facility in Monroe, WI. These products will be made available to select Atlas Sound dealers and distributors beginning July 2012.

"For some time our dealer and rep networks have been asking for a great sounding, made in the USA solution for engineered and design build systems that require high performance at a reasonable price", said Atlas Sound chairman and CEO, Loyd Ivey. "Our immediate priority is to provide the consultant community with measurement data for all models and then hit the streets with demo systems so everyone can experience the sound quality of these exciting new products."