Samsung Shows Smart Signage Platform at DSE 2013

Samsung Electronics America is showcasing the Samsung Smart Signage Platform, a new open-source digital signage platform, among its latest technology solutions at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE), February 27-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #902.

Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform is designed to simplify the digital signage deployment process while facilitating the growth of a new application ecosystem with leading software developers and content providers. Available on select Samsung large-format displays launching this year, the Smart Signage Platform is an integrated, open-source platform built around an embedded media player and software developer kit (SDK).

“Samsung’s legacy in commercial display technology allows us to bring this open platform technology to the digital signage market,” said Tod Pike, senior vice president at Samsung’s Enterprise Business Division. “Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform allows developers to create apps that enable seamless delivery of dynamic content and messaging. We are actively engaged with a number of the leading content developers and look forward to welcoming more onboard in the coming months.”

Samsung’s new SDK for signage software allows software partners to develop customized signage applications suitable for an array of business and user environments. Backed by software developers and solution providers including Capital Networks, Four Winds Interactive, Scala, Signagelive and Wireless Ronin, customers will have access to signage experts to help create customized solutions.

Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform is designed to provide a simpler path to deployment for organizations that are looking to transition from static signage to dynamic digital displays.

As a cloud-based solution, the Smart Signage Platform has the ability to locally or remotely send content from a web server directly to a display. This enables software providers to distribute software updates and changes directly to displays that are connected to the platform, offering customers with a solution for keeping content fresh and targeted for the unique needs of their end users.

Powered by a System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor and featuring a dual-core CPU, full codec video processor and either 4GB or 8GB of storage depending on the model, Samsung’s Smart Signage Platform includes an embedded, high-performance media player which allows users to play back content without the need for a separate PC or set-back box. By eliminating the need for external devices, the Samsung Smart Signage Platform ensures simple installation and operational processes. The technology also supports open pluggable standard (OPS) platforms.

The Smart Signage Platform is compatible with the 2013 lines of the following Samsung digital signage products:

•ME – C Series – these ultra slim, lightweight displays provide increased energy savings of 35% or more over CCFL backlit displays, while a thin chassis and narrow bezel help simplify installation and provide a more impactful message.

•PE – C Series – a line of ultra-slim large format displays for high-traffic areas that require 24/7 reliability, including commercial, public and corporate environments. These displays feature LED backlighting for brighter, more colorful images and anti-glare technology that offers a sharp picture, even in brightly lit indoor environments.

•MD – C Series – designed for high-traffic areas, including commercial, public and corporate environments, the design elements of these displays facilitate enhanced performance with the added benefit of cost-savings. At 19mm, a narrow bezel allows audiences to focus more on the content, and the slim depth of the series offers more available space for other uses.

For more information on the Samsung Smart Signage Platform, visit Samsung at DSE Booth #902.

Samsung will also be presenting several seminars and presentations at DSE addressing the Smart Signage Platform and other market trends.

•Business Side of Dynamic Signage – Feb 27, 4:00-5:00pm

•Redefining the Retail Experience: Best Practices for Integrating Interactive Displays to Engage Customers – Feb. 28, 3:45-4:15pm – On-Floor Workshop Theater B

•The Samsung Smart Signage Platform – Feb. 27 11:00-11:30am & Feb. 28 3:00-3:30pm – Booth # 1463

•The New Retail Experience – Feb. 27 2:00-2:30pm & Feb. 28 11:00-11:30am – Booth # 1463