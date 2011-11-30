DSE 2012 Presents Pre-Conference Program

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo announced that its Tuesday, March 6 pre-Conference program will feature a host of new educational opportunities, to include:

* DPB Advertising Summit: Designed for Brand Marketers, Advertising professionals and Network Operators, the full-day program, comprised of more than a half dozen presentations, will address the current size of the market, its projected growth, the wealth of research and audience metrics available, identify the challenges inherent in planning/buying and designing creative applications for the medium, and how to overcome those obstacles.

- Sponsored by the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA)

* Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) & Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE): DSCE & DSDE are individual full-day programs, the former designed for anyone whose professional involvement requires a full understanding of all the elements of digital signage and the interconnected technologies that produce the images on screen; and the latter designed for those who are responsible for video outputs and need a better understanding of calibration technologies. (Presented by Brawn Consulting)

* Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour: DSE’s 6th Annual 4-hour coach tour will provide customer-facing views and behind-the-scenes insights of some of the best digital signage installations in Las Vegas. Spokespeople representing the venues and technology will be on hand to answer questions and speak to the challenges they faced in concept, design and implementation, as well as provide insights into positive outcomes. Recommendation: Reserve early as seating is limited.

* 3D Workshops – Demystifying 3D: The Complete Guide to Autostereoscopic 3D Display Technology: The full-day program is designed for anyone who would like to have a clearer working understanding of the latest in 3D technology, how to create content for and integrate 3D technologies into existing installations, and how to apply the technology to the greatest effect. (Presented by Insight Media University)

* (New) Digital Signage In Transportation: The half-day program will identify challenges and offer solutions unique to engaging consumers on the move. Five individual presentations will address U.S. consumer transit patterns, how to build an effective digital signage network for public transportation systems, key considerations for integrating mobile technologies, digital signage in airport environments and how sign companies can get a ‘foot in the door’ in this sector. (Moderated by Leah Harnack, Editor, Mass Transit Magazine)

* (New) Digital Signage 360: A Global Perspective: Designed to provide technology providers, system integrators network operators and advertising agency executives an overview of the opportunities, challenges and achievements of digital signage and digital out-of-home networks around the world, the half-day event will cover EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India & China) and take a wider look at industry activity in Latin America and Asia. (Sponsored by DailyDOOH)

* Platt Retail Institute (PRI) Retailer Education Forum: The half-day program will provide retailers with unique insights into store marketing, various consumer-facing digital platforms, and digital signage at retail, as well as exposure to retail thought leaders, including an interactive case study and retailer guest speakers.

- Presented by the Platt Retail Institute

* (New) Hands-on Content Workshops: This half-day program includes four individually facilitated tracks designed respectively for content strategists, planners and designers in retail, restaurant, banking and corporate communications sectors to learn to address the unique challenges inherent in content development strategies, tactics, processes, resources and tools by learning how to navigate real-world scenarios designed to instruct them on how to plan, strategize, develop and execute a content strategy within a range of venue settings.

* Speed II Digital Signage Training: This half-day program is designed for end-users and suppliers of dynamic place-based signage for advertising-based, corporate or hybrid networks for customer, patron, staff or student communications to get them “up to SPEED” on the key elements of planning, design, deployment and operations, and the inter-relationships of each. The presentation and planning templates provided to participants provide a solid basis for project, supply, investment and operational success. (Presented by the BUNN Company)

* (New) Mobile Models You Can Believe In: This half-day program will address the impact of mobile convergence and the resulting technological implications, key considerations and ways to take best advantage of the mobile ecosystem in varying environments such as retail, higher education, corporate communications and large-scale public displays. (Presented by Symon Communications)

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “DSE’s pre-conference program not only offers attendees a great variety of topics, but also the opportunity for a much more in-depth focus and hand-on experience than ever before.”