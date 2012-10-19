Planar Unveils Design Software for Architectural Video Walls

Planar Systems, Inc. has released the Planar Mosaic Project Designer.

Developed in conjunction with the Planar Mosaic video wall system, this free, online application lets users create individualized designs for the recently introduced architectural video wall system.

Planar Mosaic Project Designer invites users into a virtual environment to place and rotate Planar Mosaic video tiles and preview images or video on the tiles. The result is a custom rendering of a video wall layout. Users can also share design concepts via email or social media, as well as request a price quotation for their designs.

The Planar Mosaic Project Designer is available online at mosaic.planar.com.

This mobile-friendly web application is compatible with Apple iPad, Android-powered tablets and tablet PC operating systems. An installable Microsoft Windows variation of Planar Mosaic Project Designer is also available. The Windows version can be used both to create precise Planar Mosaic designs and to program the video tiles at the time of installation. A software license is included with the purchase of Planar Mosaic video tiles.

Introduced in February 2012, the Planar Mosaic architectural video wall system empowers designers to integrate LCD tiles of three sizes and shapes, including a true-square LCD tile, measuring 21.6 inches diagonally. Utilizing proprietary Mosaic Ensemble software and hardware, the tiles can be rotated at virtually any angle and mounted in any position. Video or images can be displayed across the entire tile array, encouraging designers to experiment with negative space while extending project budgets.