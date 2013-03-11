Screen Innovations Holds Employee Pricing for Everyone Discount

Screen Innovations (SI) has launched a new Employee Pricing for Everyone program, designed to enable industry affiliates to own a Screen Innovations projection screen at 50 percent off current retail prices.



Available to those who are currently employed by a company that works in, with, or caters to the residential or commercial AV market, the SI Employee Pricing for Everyone program launched on March 1 and is scheduled to run through the end of the year. Orders can be placed online by visiting screeninnovations.com, entering code ‘iA1’ in the password field and the information requested on the order form. All information will be verified, employment status must be confirmed prior to shipping, and all serial numbers will be actively tracked to ensure the screens are not used for anything other than personal use by the industry affiliate who placed the order for one year from the date of purchase.“By making our technology available to the industry at a far lower price than would otherwise be paid, we are effectively enabling more people to enjoy and appreciate the immersive, detailed, eye-opening experience that can only be achieved with two-piece projection solutions,” said Ryan Gustafson, president and founder of Screen Innovations. "Our new Employee Pricing for Everyone program is a great way for industry affiliates to use projection technologies at home, and to better understand how versatile and valuable a technology it really is, regardless of the application. It is our goal to increase everyday usage and acceptance of two-piece projection and to see the category expand further into the mainstream. This new program makes it more approachable and gives everyone in the industry a chance to become fully immersed in the many game-changing technologies that Screen Innovations is developing.”