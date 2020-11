Utah Scientific has announced that it will debut its GS-4000 graphics system at InfoComm.

Utah Scientific's GS-4000 graphics station includes extended support for live-data display from a wide variety of sources, including news and sports ticker, weather updates, data extracted from websites, databases, spreadsheets, and text files. Also added to the GS-4000 is a clip player option for real-time full motion playback of video clips.