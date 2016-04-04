Salamander Designs Unveils Motorized FPS Series Display Stands

Salamander mobile FPS display stand

Salamander Designs has announced the introduction of the FPS Series display stands for interactive touchscreen products. Designed for touchscreens like the Microsoft Surface Hub and other VESA-compliant displays, the FPS Series is currently available in two versatile form factors: mobile stands for easy portability and a low-profile wall-mounted solution. Each form factor provides precise motorized control of screen height. Some models offer the capacity to control tilt angle of the display as well. Salamander FPS models have been engineered to provide ergonomically correct positions for working, drafting, collaborating, or presenting while using an interactive touchscreen. The extended range of motion helps to achieve ADA compliance and the best possible user experience for collaborators. FPS Series products are designed to accommodate monitors from 42-inches to 90-inches in size with a weight capacity of up to 300 lbs.

Salamander FPS wall stand

“We anticipate a steady increase in the adoption of interactive touchscreens, and Salamander's beautiful, durable, fully adjustable FPS series products are the ideal solution to maximize the effectiveness of these powerful tools in any setting,” said Salamander president and founder, Salvatore Carrabba. “Salamander offers the advantage of being a flexible domestic manufacturer—we can offer customized solutions to suit each enterprise in ways most suppliers cannot, matching boardroom décor or providing a company logo as part of the finish. FPS stands are a must-have accessory for the most advanced collaboration technology on the market today.”

The Salamander FPS Series Mobile Stands are an evolution of the AV cart, sporting furniture-grade finishes on a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, heavy-duty casters for mobility, and an electric lift infrastructure with components derived from the healthcare industry. Available in three models to accommodate each specific touchscreen, Salamander FPS Series products also come with options such as rack-mount equipment storage, retractable cable reel, a wireless remote and a rear-attaching shelf for keyboards or other peripherals.

The Salamander FPS Wall Stand provides a low-profile, wall-mounted solution for interactive touchscreens, delivering the same motorized screen height control offered on the mobile stands. The base of the stand rests on the floor and is secured to the wall, capable of supporting the 55-inch Microsoft Surface Hub as well as flat panel displays ranging from 32-inches to 90-inches and up to 175 lbs. in weight.