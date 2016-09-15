RTI Adds to Management Team, Opens New Facility

RTI has made five new additions to the company’s business management team and opened a state-of-the-art engineering wing at its corporate headquarters. The new sales team appointments are: Matthew Yealy to northwest regional business manager, Angel Madrid to northeast regional business manager, Jonathan Dawson to southwest regional business manager, Bob Templeman to southeast regional business manager, and Greg Peterson to international business manager, Canada.

Angel Madrid, Greg Peterson, Matthew Yealy, Mike Everett, Bob Templeman, Jonathan Dawson)

The new engineering space increases the footprint of the corporate office by 50 percent. Designed along the lines of what you might find in Silicon Valley, the wing will help foster innovation, giving RTI’s engineers an environment that promotes further collaboration. In addition, the facility provides more offices to accommodate a growing engineering staff.

“We continue to build on our operational effectiveness and our strategic positioning by making investments throughout our organization,” said Mike Everett, vice president of sales and marketing, Americas at RTI. “Our new state-of-the-art engineering wing, significant bolstering of our technical support team, and expansion of our sales and marketing team will allow us to build on our legacy of creating and supporting world-class products for the custom install channel. Matthew, Angel, Jonathan, Bob, and Greg each bring extensive industry knowledge, expertise, and creativity that will be instrumental to achieving our vision.”

Yealy brings more than 20 years of experience in system integration, sales, service, and technical support to his new role. Prior to joining RTI, he was a systems integrator and the AV managing integrator for Blondies Sports Bar & Grill located in Las Vegas at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, where he oversaw the integration and training for the sports bar’s extensive AV system.

Madrid has worked more than 17 years within the custom installation industry. For the last seven years, he served as an account manager for AVAD LLC. He also owned his own integration company for 10 years, providing him with remarkable acumen in the custom install industry.

Dawson brings more than 13 years of industry expertise to his new role. Prior to joining RTI, Dawson worked as a content marketing developer for Yamaha. He has also held management positions with Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, Bose, and Klipsch.

Templeman joins RTI from ThreeSixty Engineer Systems, where he was the company’s southeastern regional sales manager and helped increase brand awareness, market share, and the direct dealer network. He also served as sales manager at Key Digital Systems for more than five years, expanding the company’s distribution channels.

With more than 23 years of audio design expertise with consumer electronics, audio, and live event installation companies, Peterson has a deep knowledge of what it takes to provide leading-edge service and support. Previously, he served as the general manager for AV distributor Sound Developments, helping build the company’s customer base.