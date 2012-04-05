DSE 2012 Confirmed as Largest Ever

Atlanta, GA--Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo (DSE), has confirmed that its ninth event presented in Las Vegas last month was the largest show staged to date.

The Conference and Trade Show, which ran March 6-9, drew 4,024 qualified attendees plus a total of 1,576 exhibitor attendees, an increase of 9 percentt over 2011. Qualified attendees included end users, systems integrators, advertising and marketing professionals. End users were the largest attendee category.

The show floor offered 62,440 net square feet of exhibit space, representing a 4 percent increase vs. last year’s show. International attendance was 21.4 percent of total attendance, with professionals from 69 different countries on the show floor. Total international attendance increased 25 percent vs. 2011.

Exhibitors reported that attendees were high quality decision-makers from a broad variety of end-user business categories. Comments included:

“This year’s DSE show, events and educational presentations and forums were the best I have ever experienced in my 20 plus years in the AV industry," said Brian McClimans, managing director of business development, Peerless-AV. "DSE brings together in one fast-paced event all of the key industry providers servicing the end-customer with a truly integrated solution. The networking opportunities were equally as great as the lead-generating prospects.”

“DSE continues to be a tremendous benefit for Chief," said Laurie Englert, vice president of marketing, Chief. "Each year the show as a whole keeps improving – from OEM networking opportunities with other Digital Signage Vendors to the increasing quality of Digital Signage Resellers and attendees. Our leads were up by 25 percent from the previous year and our booth was always busy. The added benefit of seminars and on-the-floor workshops increased our exposure and drove even more people to our booth. We’re looking forward to next year already.”

Chris Gibbs, president of Exponation, LLC said, “We are strongly encouraged by last month’s strong attendance, the business activity that has resulted and the bright future that it represents for our industry. We are already planning DSE 2013, which will be our tenth anniversary show and look forward to making it even more effective for all our attendees and exhibitors.”