rp Visual Solutions Appoints Two Reps for Canada

In an effort to strengthen its sales force, rp Visual Solutions (RPV) has appointed BG Media and Connect-West as commercial sales rep firms for the Central and Western Canadian regions.

“Adding BG Media and Connect-West as our rep firms was a no-brainer, as we have so many projects throughout Canada,” said RPV president, Randy Pagnan. “Both rep firms bring incredibly tech-savvy teams and have outstanding reputations representing some of the most distinguished brands in the AV industry. Our creative visual structures and ambient light rejection (ALR) screen materials require sales reps to have a depth of technical expertise. The experienced teams at both BG Media and Connect-West will strengthen our efforts and be an integral part of our growth throughout Canada.”

“We’re pleased to be working with Randy and his team at RPV, an industry leader,” said Mike Upright, principal of Connect-West. “They're a major component in Connect-West Marketing's best-in-class product offerings. It's a perfect fit for the laser projector, video wall, and direct-view LED manufactures we represent. Connect-West is happy to continue to expand our manufacturer direct relationship to dealers in Western Canada.”

"The RPV line of products is the most recent addition to our ever strengthening footprint in commercial video solutions," said Bryan Guidolin, principal of BG Media Solutions. "We are very pleased to be working with Randy's team. We have partnered with an industry leader in their respective verticals, and as the direct-view LED market continues to grow in Canada, we know that we have the best and most experienced team that can back our AV integrators and AV consultant partners to overcome any architectural design challenge."