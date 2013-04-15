Yamaha StageMix 4.0 Now Available

The What: Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems has announced the latest updates available in StageMix Version 4.

The What Else: Initially launched in 2010 the Yamaha M7CL StageMix application for the iPad allowed wireless remote control of M7CL mixing parameters for the first time. The combination of the iPad interface and StageMix concept turned out to be very successful, providing unprecedented monitor setup, freedom and flexibility. Versions for the Yamaha LS9 and CL Series soon followed.

Version 4 includes new Dynamics Parameter Editing, Output Port Delay Editing, Output Port Levels (Gain/Attenuation), PEQ Copy and Paste, Phantom Power Switching, Mix Send Pre/Post Switching, HPF Slope Parameter (CL V1.5 only), Retina Display Support, and other enhancements.