Barco Showcases Patient Care Software at HIMSS 2013

- Barco is showcasing its new interactive patient care software, exclusively developed in partnership with Hospedia, a point of care operator.
- Combined with its Smart Terminals, Barco now offers a fully integrated interactive patient care solution to healthcare establishments worldwide, delivering an enhanced patient experience alongside more efficient use of clinical support systems.
- Combining a wide array of capabilities into a dedicated and fully integrated hardware and software solution, Barco’s Smart Terminals provide a secure portal for information, education and medical services right at the bedside; for patients, medical staff and clinicians. The new software platform also gives end users the ability to leverage specialist managed and professional services from Hospedia, such as yield management and content aggregation, to maximize the overall return on investment.
- “Our strategic relationship with Hospedia allows us to build on their experience as the world’s largest operator of point of care solutions, providing tangible benefits for hospitals,” said Piet Candeel, senior vice president of Barco’s healthcare division. “The software platform powered by Hospedia is a perfect fit for our high-performance, consumer-designed Smart Terminals. Ensuring seamless operation and smooth connectivity at the patient’s bedside, we are able to push clinical productivity and patient comfort to the next level.”
- Ben Packman, commercial director at Hospedia, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Barco in creating a fully integrated interactive patient care solution. By combining their unique solutions with our 15 years of experience at the patient bedside, we can deliver unparalleled efficiency to hospitals, clinical staff and patients throughout the world.”
- Barco’s interactive patient care solution allows patients to select from a wide range of communication and entertainment functions, making their stay in the hospital more personalized and comfortable. They can easily access television, movies, radio, internet, games and much more. In addition, they can learn more about their condition and course of treatment, as well as communicate with hospital workers, control their room environment, order meals, and view their daily schedule to boost self-management, patient awareness and independent recovery.
- The new software features built-in delivery of real-time patient feedback services to capture patient views on any topic on demand, allowing healthcare establishments to respond to patient needs immediately. Directly impacting patient comfort and clinical outcomes, Barco’s interactive patient care solution boosts HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) scores and enhances overall patient satisfaction.