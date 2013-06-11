Christie Launches its First Mobile App

The What: Christie will unveil the Christie InControl projector mobile app for applicable iOS devices at InfoComm 2013 this week.

The What Else: The Christie InControl App provides a responsive user interface to commonly used projector functionality, such as power on/off, shutter control, test pattern selection, and lens zoom and focus, in addition to more advanced projector functionality like 2D keystone and color management.

“Christie InControl gives users fingertip projector management of single or multiple projectors from their personal iPad, iPod or iPhone device over Wi-Fi” said Joel St-Denis, value add product manager, Christie.

Features of Christie InControl Projector App:

•All key projector information grouped into single area for simple review.

•Easy interaction and control of Christie 3-chip DLP® M Series and J Series projectors.

•Scan for available projectors on the local Wi-Fi network to add them to a group, or manually type in the IP address of the desired projector.

•Main Control interface groups all key commands on one page, allows for fast changes when needed.

•Ability to adjust zoom, focus or lens position from anywhere within Wi-Fi range, providing easier setup in large staging environments.

•Dedicated user interface for complete control over zoom, focus and lens offset. Position can be adjusted via joystick type interface or by entering specific x/y values.

•Easy group access and ability to create and save projector groups for multi projector control.

•Adjust color temperature and color drive level with immediate results on screen.

•Enable single or dual lamp mode where applicable and adjust lamp power level as needed.

•Four Corner 2D keystone control.

•Adjust image size, vertical stretch, horizontal/vertical position, pixel tack/phase and blanking.

•Provides simple slider based interface to adjust key image settings at the touch of a finger.

•Adjust power settings easily to meet requirements of a specific venue or permanent installation.

•Christie InControl is supported on iOS version 5.1 (and higher) enabled devices including iPad, iPhone or iPod.

The Bottom Line: Christie InControl is aimed at rental & staging customers using Christie 3-chip DLP M Series and J Series projectors in various applications including trade shows, live events and projection mapping. Fixed installation applications such as classrooms and boardrooms, houses of worship, government facilities and museums will also enjoy the convenience of controlling the projector wirelessly.