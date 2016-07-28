Roland Adds LED Video Wall Cropping, Image Processing Apps for XS-Series Matrix Switchers

XS-Series Matrix Switchers from Roland

Roland Pro A/V is introducing a new application for its XS-Series Matrix Switchers for use as high-quality, pixel-accurate cropping switcher/scalers for LED video walls. The XS-Series can switch eight HDMI or analog video inputs to up to four LED video walls, each with their own independent aspect ratio and scaling settings.

“With LED walls growing in popularity and becoming much more affordable, the XS-Series Matrix Switchers are proving to be the ideal front end for customers that not only need video scaling but also want to switch video sources to one or more destinations,” said Christian Delfino, vice president, Roland Professional A/V. “The XS-Series really is a game changer for integrators and production companies using LED video walls, as they replace several pieces of equipment, thereby reducing costs, setup time, video latency, and potential points of failure. What’s more, the XS-84H provides the equivalent of four independent image processor/scalers for less than the price of single unit found in current solutions.”

The XS-Series Matrix Switchers are available in two-, three-, or four-output models, with each output having fully independent image processing, cropping, and scaling functions. Several of the XS-Series’ up-to-23 operation modes also allow for smooth cross-dissolve switching and other modes that support spanning content across up to four screens and multiple video compositions to a single screen. All models of the XS-Series are supported by an iPad app for changing presets or switching video, as well as remote-control app for Mac or PC that will also work wirelessly (when connected to a wireless router), allowing for easy setup when equipment is located backstage but the operator needs to adjust from the audience position.