The What: The Riedel Tango TNG-200 is the company’s first network-based platform supporting RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB standards.

The What Else: The unit is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital party lines, two RAVENNA/AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for standard premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

The Bottom Line: With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios.