Riedel MediorNet MetroN, Virtual Key Panel App

Riedel products featured at InfoComm 2014 include the MediorNet MetroN core router and the virtual key panel app for Artist Intercom System.

The latest addition to the MediorNet family of real-time networks is the 2-RU large-scale MediorNet MetroN core router. The new MediorNet MetroN provides a real-time routing capacity of 64 x 10Gb ports, further enabling Riedel's acclaimed approach to signal distribution and routing. During InfoComm 2014, Riedel will demonstrate how the new frame can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.

Riedel's Artist virtual key panels enable the use of smartphones and tablets (iOS, OS X, and Android) as control panels in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system. These hand-held devices can then provide the same functionality as full-featured, 12-key Artist control panels. The user operates the virtual control panel with the device's touch-screen interface, which can be configured via Riedel's Director software.