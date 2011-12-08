PGAV Launches Free Recycling Program

Project Green AV has formed a new partnership with Global Electronics Recycling (GER) to launch a program that makes Green AV recycling initiatives more convenient and cost effective, initiated by Christopher Maione and Associates (CMA).

AV businesses and end-users can recycle all AV equipment through Project Green AV for free. This no cost solution that meets recycling needs helps promote environmental responsibility across the AV industry and offers AV companies another way to add value for their clients.

The new AV e-waste recycling program through PGAV is built to address new and emerging federal, state and local electronic waste disposal requirements. E-waste recycling through Project Green AV can earn an end-of-lifecycle program credit for AV equipment as part of the guidelines to meet the new STEP certification criteria.

Visit the newly launched Project Green AV Audio Visual Recycling Page at projectgreenav.com for more information and to schedule an AV recycling pickup.