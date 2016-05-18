RGB Spectrum’s MediaWall V Display Processor to Appear at InfoComm

The What: RGB Spectrum’s MediaWall V Display Processor will be on display at InfoComm 2016 in the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth N1137. The MediaWall V features an architecture that combines the real-time processing and reliability of a hardware-based processor with the flexibility of a separate, dedicated processor to run applications and decode IP streams.

The What Else: The MediaWall V offers integrated IP capabilities, enhanced security and an intuitive, easy-to-operate control interface. Additionally, up to three walls can be independently controlled from a single MediaWall V processor, resulting in substantial cost savings.

The Bottom Line: The processor is compatible with RGB Spectrum’s MultiPoint Control Room Management System—now available in two models: Enterprise and Express. RGB Spectrum’s new MultiPoint Express offers a cost-effective solution for smaller control rooms of up to three operators, local or remote, to share keyboard/mouse (KVM) control of up to 18 sources.