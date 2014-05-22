RF Venue RackPRO Platform

The RF Explorer RackPRO, from Boston, MA-based RF Venue is a hardware/software spectrum analysis platform designed to help manage and monitor any wireless audio system from a laptop or equipment rack. Powerful coordination software for Mac or Windows is paired with industry standard 1RU hardware for unparalleled flexibility, affordability, and performance.

"The ability to visualize, monitor, and manage RF has never been more critical as wireless spectrum becomes more crowded," said RF Venue CEO Chris Regan. "To date this capability has been limited to expensive test equipment and the expertise of trained RF system coordinators. We are thrilled to finally bring this capability to the broader wireless audio market in a system tailored for live production and installed sound."

The RackPRO can provide a quick assessment of RF activity in standalone mode via an onboard LCD screen and front panel hardware controls, or connected via USB to a Windows or Mac computer for expanded functionality. With the included Clear Waves software, users can see spectrum activity in their venue, calculate sets of intermodulation distortion-free frequencies, and export it all to PDF report files or to compatible Shure Wireless Workbench and Professional Wireless Systems IAS file formats. Individual transmitter frequencies can also be labeled and monitored to catch dropouts or interference before they ruin a performance.