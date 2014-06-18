Revolabs Wired Mics Bring Color to the Conference Room

Revolabs has launched its new line of Elite Wired Microphones at InfoComm today. The new microphone family is both functional and customizable, allowing conference participants to enjoy optimal sound quality and giving customers the option to match the mic with any boardroom color scheme or design concept. Available in multiple colors, the tabletop Elite Wired Microphones complete Revolabs' cutting-edge sound capture solutions for conferencing and unified communications (UC) applications.

Revolabs Elite Wired Microphones

