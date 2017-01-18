Revolabs to Show New Communications, Conferencing Products at ISE 2017

Revolabs will display its portfolio of products at booth 11-D113, at ISE 2017, February 7–10 in Amsterdam. With the aim of providing clear, natural, and effective communication, Revolabs will demonstrate microphone and conference phone systems designed to meet the demands of education and unified communications (UC) applications, as well as a lineup of conference solutions from Yamaha. Also featured at the show will be the company’s latest technology partners.

“With the support of Yamaha, our parent company, we continue to push high-quality audio across every conferencing and UC application,” said Russell Harpham, EMEA director, at Revolabs. “No matter how our customers choose to communicate, our solutions are designed to deliver clear audio that’s the cornerstone of effective communication. At ISE 2017, attendees will have an opportunity to see our superior audio solutions for these markets and how they can integrate with technology from our new partners.”

A highlight of the show will be the Executive Elite two-channel wireless microphone system. Well suited for auditoriums and lecture halls, the wireless rackmount microphone system can also be part of a lecture capture system, providing natural, intelligible sound of a speaker’s voice in remote learning applications. The system features simple connectivity, remote monitoring and diagnostics, and straightforward network management alongside other network devices.

Also at the booth will be the HD Venue and HD Dual Channel wireless microphone systems. The HD Venue rackmount system supports two microphones in conference rooms, training rooms, auditoriums for lecture capture, and video carts. The HD Dual Channel is a plug-and-play wireless offering for spaces that need only one or two microphones and require less range between the microphones and base unit.

Revolabs will also introduce the latest technology partners, including Google, Yamaha, Sonic Foundry, Zoom, and BlueJeans, with which the company’s solutions are interoperable. This integration aims to give users access to premium audio solutions designed to complement their UC environments by enabling clear communication that sounds as natural as in-person conversation.