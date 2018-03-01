Revolabs to Focus on Huddle Room Efficiency at Enterprise Connect

The Yamaha YVC-1000MS USB Speakerphone Yamaha Corporation subsidiary Revolabs will bring a lineup of products and experts to Enterprise Connect, March 12-15 in Orlando, FL.

"Enterprise Connect is an important conference for us because it gives us a chance to shine a spotlight on our latest innovations and, more importantly, to explore the marketplace and learn more about what our customers need," said Mick Kamihara, chief executive officer, Revolabs. "This year at Enterprise Connect, we're focusing on the ever-evolving huddle space, which is becoming increasingly important in today's business environments. Visitors will see how they can use our solutions to make the most of their collaboration efforts, and we look forward to hearing from customers and other industry experts about where they see the technology going."

On display in Revolabs' booth 907 will be the Yamaha YVC-1000MS, a USB speakerphone and Yamaha's first product certified for Skype for Business. The microphone and speaker system passed Skype for Business Certification Version 3 tests—Microsoft's highest standards—providing natural, clear audio that defines the platform's meeting experience.

Revolabs will also demonstrate the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Bar, an all-in-one, wall-mounted UC solution with an adaptive beamforming microphone array, which enables all speech to be captured and delivered to the far end; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera that captures every meeting participant in clear detail.

In addition, Holger Stoltze, senior product manager, will participate in a panel titled, "Software-Based Video in the Meeting Room." Stoltze and his fellow panelists will provide insight into the pros and cons of software-based video and offer guidance to help attendees choose the right solution for their environments. The 45-minute session begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 15, in room Sun D.