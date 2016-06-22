Revolabs Premium Conference Phone Adds Chrome Integration

Revolabs’ FLX UC 500 USB conference phone is now fully integrated and interoperable with Google Chrome devices for meetings, a video conferencing system that lets colleagues connect and collaborate, no matter where they are located. The integrated solution ensures that calling functions such as answer, hang up, volume control, and mute are all synchronized between Chrome OS, Chrome devices for meetings, and the FLX UC 500 conference phone.

As a premium product, the FLX UC 500 is designed to ensure everyone is heard on a call. Its broad frequency range provides superb call intelligibility for all languages and users. Four built-in microphones provide 360-degree coverage for full audio capture, with no need to huddle next to the microphone pickup or shout to be heard. The FLX UC 500’s full duplex audio support, echo cancellation, and background noise filtering aim to replicate the same natural, clear flow of conversation users experience when face-to-face.

“The interoperability of our FLX UC 500 conference phone with Google Chrome devices for meetings is a great benefit for customers who are looking for a total solution that enables the best meeting environment today’s businesses demand,” said Tim Root, Revolabs’ chief technology officer and executive vice president of new business development. “With this integration, users now have access to a premium audio solution that’s easy to use and enables natural, clear conversations.”