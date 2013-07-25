EMCORE Offers 4K Ultra HD Ready Optical Extension Cards

The What: At InfoComm '13, EMCORE Corporation debuted new Opticomm-EMCORE OTP-1DVI2A1UKM 4K Ultra HD Ready Optical Extension Cards.

The What Else: The OTP-1DVI2A1UKM was designed to quickly convert, scale, and send secure HD video and audio over fiber within government, or commercial facilities that require the highest-quality video to be displayed. This transmitter/receiver pair is ideal for applications such as large multi-screens, JumboTron, digital signage, VIP suite broadcasting, medical imaging, movie editing, drafting, animation, and secure video conferencing. They transcode DVI to and from VGA / RGB / RBGHV / YPbPr with EMCORE's proprietary Intelli-scale technology and can instantly scale to the native resolution of any display up to 1920x1200, all in a compact one-slot transmitter/receiver.



One More Thing: The new product provides seamless transmission of DVI, VGA or component video, audio over fiber and analog stereo audio, plus provides USB KVM for control of peripherals over long or short distances from 0.5 to 25 km. The full Optiva line of video, audio, and data extension cards was designed to maintain lossless fiber extension between input and output signals.



The Bottom Line: New signals may be added to most products through our proprietary Daisy-Chain technology without the need for additional fiber. The Optiva line of products also includes insert cards for up to 16 channels of multiplexing/demultiplexing, 16x16 matrix switching, optical add/drop, as well as remote system monitoring. Optiva insert cards can be installed in both 19-inch rack-mount and compact tabletop, or wall-mountable enclosures.