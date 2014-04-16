Revolabs Announces Distribution Agreement With Exertis GO Connect

- Revolabs announced a distribution agreement with Exertis GO Connect, a leading importer and distributor of communication endpoints, network solutions, cloud connections, and professional services. Under the new partnership, Revolabs' entire portfolio of flexible audio solutions will become available via Exertis GO Connect's broad network of resellers across the Benelux region, which includes Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.
- Specializing in the provision of technology and solutions that simplify communication, Exertis GO Connect is one of Europe's premier contact points for the distribution of headsets, audio and video conferencing systems, as well as VoIP telephony equipment. The distribution agreement will include Revolabs' all-new product lines of FLX UC conference phones with USB and SIP call audio support, and the next-generation Executive Elite wireless microphone systems for unified communications solutions within boardrooms and conference rooms.
- "We are very enthusiastic about this new offering for our portfolio," said Niki van der Perk, product marketing manager at Exertis GO Connect. "Revolabs' combination of audio convenience, elegant design features, and advanced audio technologies is of great value to our continuously expanding portfolio of communication endpoints. With this addition, we provide our resellers an even broader portfolio that allows them to offer an extended communication endpoints portfolio with beautiful products for the home office as well as the enterprise."
- "Adding Exertis GO Connect to our lineup of European partnerships gives Revolabs an exciting opportunity to expand the availability of our company's award-winning, unified communication solutions," said Marc Cremer, chief operating officer, Revolabs. "Renowned throughout the marketplace for its advanced communication endpoint offerings, Exertis GO Connect provides access to valuable vertical markets, allowing us to strengthen the range of our wireless audio solutions for home offices, small business, and large enterprise settings. We look forward to a constructive collaboration with Exertis GO Connect and to announcing many exciting innovations through this new channel."