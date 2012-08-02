ISF Crash Course in Video Calibration

The ISF Crash Course - Professional Monitor Calibration Seminar is designed to quickly bring attendees to a level of competence and confidence in calibrating all the important performance aspects of current generation video displays and projectors. The course is appropriate for those not yet experienced in video calibration, as well as those professionals who want to refresh their skills on the latest video calibration technologies, tools, and calibration techniques.

The course covers video basics as well as advanced calibration of display technologies including LCD, Plasma, 3D and video processors.

Attendees will learn about the performance factors that determine the image quality of displays and projectors and become familiar with the calibration characteristics of different display technologies, along with a range of hardware and software that is available to assure productive and accurate display adjustments.

Participants will calibrate different display technologies at individual hands-on calibration practice stations, first walking through the complete video calibration process, discussing each step that will be performed to calibrate all display performance factors and producing a customer calibration report. They will then calibrate front projection, plus LCD, plasma, and LED-lighted flat panel displays, with assistance from experienced instructors.

Attendees will gain experience using various color meter and test pattern source hardware, professional automated calibration software, and the calibration capabilities of calibration processors and video processors and their potential roles in providing higher quality, more accurately calibrated images for clients.

Graduates of the professional course earn CEDIA CEU credits and are entitled to a $250 discount toward any ISF or HAA Seminar (valid for 1 year from course date).

The Professional Calibration Training Course is $399 and includes workbook, lunch, and discount certificates. Professional courses are limited to 12 students in each location.

The following is a schedule of tour dates for the video calibration seminars.

•8/2 Madison, WI

•8/16 San Francisco

•8/23 Los Angeles

•8/30 Minneapolis

•9/4 Indianapolis

•9/20 Detroit

•9/25 Dallas