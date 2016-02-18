Retailers and Industry Leaders to Present at PRI Forum

The 2016 Digital Retail Forum, to be held on March 15 in Las Vegas, has released its speaker line up.



Speakers include Michelle Adams, founder of Marketing Brainology, Sean Anderson, Director of Interactive & Mobile Services, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Tim Bennink, Account Director, Freshwater Digital, Prof. Martin Block, Integrated Marketing Communications, Carl Ceresoli, Senior Director, Business Intelligence, Microsoft Retail Stores, Titus Jones, Manager, R&D, The Kroger Co., Elaine Murray Kleinschmidt, Vice President of Digital Experience, Big Red Rooster, Neal Lassila, President & CEO, Fresh Juice Global, Steve Parris, Global Senior Retail Innovation Manager, Swarovski, Matt Schmitt, President and Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Reflect, Steve Schnur, Director of Merchandise Planning and Analytics, MGM Resorts International and Lee Summers, Marketing Technology Manager, Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Forum attendees will hear case studies, gain insights into leading-edge issues and learn how to generate actionable insights to improve the customer experience and reduce operating costs.