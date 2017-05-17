Renkus-Heinz Appoints On the Road Marketing

Renkus-Heinz has appointed On The Road Marketing as its new manufacturers’ representative for the U.S. Northeast.

Founded more than 30 years ago with a focus on music retailers in New York and New England, On The Road Marketing has grown to become one of the region's largest manufacturers' rep firms, representing leading manufacturers in the music retail, live sound, pro audio and video, and installed AV sectors.

"Renkus-Heinz is a legendary brand and one of the world's most respected and renowned professional audio manufacturers," said On The Road's Mark Meding. "Adding them to our roster will further enable us to provide the finest integrated systems solutions for projects ranging for small installations to large venues."

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark and the On The Road team to Renkus-Heinz," said Ladd Temple, Renkus-Heinz North American sales manager. "They've got a great reputation and a stellar track record, and we're looking forward to having them on board."