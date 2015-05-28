Read the InfoComm 2015 VIP Edition

Want to get the latest information on InfoComm 2015 before the event? The InfoComm Daily's VIP edition is out, and it has all the information you need to start planning your show this year. With news on InfoComm's newest additions, product announcements, and information on the latest training sessions, this book provides an in-depth look on everything you can't miss at the show.To read the digital edition of the InfoComm 2015 Show Daily VIP edition, click here. For more information on InfoComm 2015, visit www.infocommshow.org.