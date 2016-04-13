RCF Releases RDNet 2.2 Control and Management Software

An example of the RDNet control interface

RCF has released version 2.2 of its RDNet control and management software. A proprietary protocol for RCF loudspeaker products, RDNet is a dedicated networking software that makes it possible to monitor all system parameters, from the input to the status of each and every amplifier and transducer module in the cabinets. With DSP onboard each cabinet, it is possible to address specific presets or modifications to single cabinets or groups of cabinets. The RDNet protocol is based on RS-485 communication protocol, and is very stable, making it possible to send and receive data on a simple Cat-5 or XLR cable.

Version 2.2 of the software includes a number of key improvements and new features including: completely redesigned offline/online operating mode for a safe system administration, improved RDNet protocol communication and error correction, logic ID support for a "faulty device tolerant" network operation, new Control 8 firmware release, new bypass override flag management, new monitoring features added for safety and evacuation systems, and more.

RCF offers two hardware devices for interface between PC and system. The RDNet Control 2 is a two-channel unit that controls up to 64 devices, while the RDNet Control 8 is an eight-channel model that controls up to 256 devices in its subnet.

RDNet is available in the RCF TT+ Theater and Touring Series, as well as the new HDL50-A large format line array. RDNet 2.2 is available for download online.