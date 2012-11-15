Harman Deploys Regional U.S. Sales And Support

In a strategy to provide customers and channel partners in the United States with the most comprehensive and effective sales and support services, Harman Professional has deployed a strengthened Regional Sales Office (RSO) sales management infrastructure in the U.S. that emphasizes local engagement, deeper support and advanced training.

Mark Posgay, senior director, U.S. Sales, Harman Professional.



The new organization is led by Mark Posgay, senior director, U.S. Sales, Harman Professional who pointed to the market-wide shift towards a systems methodology as a driver for this new tactile approach.

“As the professional audio and systems integration markets have migrated from components, to systems, to application-engineered systems, Harman Professional provides unique value—not simply because we offer best-in-class performance at the component level for each device in the signal chain but because HiQnet makes highly sophisticated systems more uniform, intuitive and easier to configure and control,” Posgay said. “This seismic shift to deeper integration and software control requires a strong commitment to training and support so that our customers and channel partners can extract maximum value from our offerings. With the addition of new staff Harman Professional is meeting this commitment head-on and, we hope, empowering our customers and partners to capitalize on a compelling technology and market opportunity."

Underscoring the investment in new personnel, Posgay announced the appointment of 7-year Harman veteran, Jim Ure, to business development manager, Installed Sound, Eastern Region. Rob Lewis and Tom Der — who previously led North America Sales for Studer and Souncraft respectively — also join the new team. The new RSO organization sees Michael Schoen appointed to serve as senior manager, national accounts, Anton Pukschansky appointed territory sales manager, (Sound Marketing West) and Bill Raimondi named senior manager, U.S. distribution and strategic accounts. Leading the new organization’s training initiative is Chris Vice, another experienced Harman Professional veteran.