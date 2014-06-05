RCF HL Stadium Series

Combining the properties of a genuine horn-loaded, constant, or variable curvature array, while meeting specifications for high vocal intelligibility, was the design goal set by RCF when producing the new medium- to long-throw HL series for stadium and arena use. The U.S. debut of the product took place at the RCF World Tour production demonstrations May 20-21 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

The new 2-way passive HL2240, HL2260, HL2290 full range and HS2200 subwoofer are vibrant additions to the Italian company’s Installed Sound System catalogue.

“The starting point was derived from two main projects, inspired by a recent installation project undertook in a premium stadium and followed by a large-scale vocal reinforcement in the Middle East. The customer requirement was for a constant curvature array with the specific key point of vocal reproduction and our experience at these two events led to the development of this series,” said RCF executive director Alberto Ruozzi.

To achieve this curvature, it was found the perfect balance between a line array solution and a small system made up of several loudspeaker components.

Within the product nomenclature, the ‘22’ designates the 22.5° horizontal coverage pattern of each loudspeaker, and the 40, 60 and 90 respectively the vertical angles.

All speakers are bass reflex horn loaded, symmetrically designed, with the horn in the center. The full-range speakers each house 4” horn-loaded compression driver and 2 x 12” horn-loaded sub. The 1 x 18” HS2200 subwoofer has been designed as the perfect complement for LF extension.

The connectors are IP67-rated and the enclosures, constructed in Baltic birch plywood, are finished in Polyurea, to make them IP55-rated weather resistant. The different coverage angles are defined in the RCF engineering, which enables the sound beams to be focused differently.

The HL Series can be seen at the RCF USA Infocomm convention exhibits June 18-20 in Las Vegas. RCF USA will be located in booth C12121 with a demo room N120.