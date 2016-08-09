RCF Continues 2016 Line Array Roadshow

RCF will continue its 2016 Line Array Roadshow on Tuesday, August 16 at the Branson Events Center in Branson, MO. Factory personnel will be on hand for live demonstrations of RCF line array solutions including:

•HDL50-A Three-way active line array. (2) 12² LF + (4) 6² MR + (2) 3² HF

•TTL33-A TT+ Series active three-way. (2) 8² LF + (1) 8² MR + (3) 1² HF

•HDL20-A Two-way. (2) 10² + 2² HF

•HDL10-A Two-way. (2) 8² + 2² HF

Also included in the demonstration will be the new TTL6-A active column array, SUB8006-AS dual 18² and SUB9007-AS dual 21² active subwoofers and a variety of stage monitors.

Demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The demonstration is open to all.

The Branson Events Center is located at 2527 Hwy. 248 in Branson, MO.

For additional information contact Doug Prewitt, RCF event manager at 816.210.5394.