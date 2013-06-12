Primeview Debuts 4K HDBaseT Enabled Display

The What: HDBaseT Alliance member Primeview at InfoComm 2013 this week will unveil its new 84” 4K HDBaseT-enabled display, a solution to the 4K distance problem that plagues commercial projects.

The What Else: HDBaseT technology, powered by Valens chipset, enables all-in-one connectivity between HD video sources and remote displays through a single 100m/328ft CAT5e/6 cable, delivering uncompressed high definition video, audio, Internet, control signals and up to 100 watts of power. HDBaseT is the only standard that can deliver 4K video over long distances up to 100 meters.

The diversity of HDBaseT-based products ranges from projectors to single-wire TVs. The HDBaseT Alliance will showcase products from a variety of vendors during InfoComm International (booth #2889), including Primeview display.

The Bottom Line: HDBaseT can deliver 4K video up to 100 meters over a single Ethernet cable, making the installation process simpler and more cost effective compared to other cabling options for professional installers and systems integrators.