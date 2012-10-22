StrandVision Software Displays Google and Outlook Calendars

StrandVision Digital Signage has added a feature to its digital signage software that enables administrators to post Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook Calendar meeting notices automatically to a digital media player over their StrandVision electronic sign networks.

The feature is a configurable free option on StrandVision’s Content Management System (CMS) on its cloud-based administrator portal. Once set up, the system automatically displays the event name, time and location across the designated StrandVision Digital Signage displays. The Google and Outlook Calendar feature eliminates the need for administrators to reenter meeting information that they want to display over their networks. As the meeting is added or updated in the calendar, it automatically updates the StrandVision Digital Signage server cloud, which updates the digital signage content shown on the screens.

The free digital signage feature is designed for schools and colleges, hotels, conference centers, nursing homes, clubs and associations – any organization that can use digital signs to promote its meetings or events.

“This is another great business marketing feature that was created based on customer requests,” said Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. “We’ve added the powerful calendar capability to our signage that requires no thought or effort once it’s set up. The scheduling operator doesn’t even have to think about it. For instance, a secretary or function manager at a hotel can continue to schedule rooms in Outlook or Google Calendar and the notices are automatically posted on all of the digital signage displays – no effort, no mistakes.”

Users create an RSS feed from their Outlook Calendar to StrandVision through a Google Calendar bridge. They then select the display criteria (current day, week or other parameter), and create a StrandVision Digital Signage page to display the information. The page is added to the digital signage content page rotation. The digital signage calendar is updated hourly as events are added to or removed from the Google or Outlook calendar.