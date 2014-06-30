Rane Taps Dante for EXP2x Expander, HAL1x

Rane Corporation and Audinate have teamed to launch the Rane EXP2x Dante Expander for Rane’s HAL1x. Users can use the EXP2x to interface a HAL1x System with a Dante network; applications abound in houses of worship, installed sound, performing arts venues, and education and corporate environments. The EXP2x allows connecting a Dante network between facilities or multiple independent HAL1x systems.

