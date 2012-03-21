AVI-SPL Kicks Off Collaboration Expo Series

AVI-SPL has unveiled its signature event series, the AVI-SPL Collaboration Expo 2012, featuring networking and live demonstrations from more than 25 leading manufacturers of collaborative technologies.

This free event will tour to six major cities across the country including Dallas, Washington, DC, Chicago, New York City, Tampa, FL, and Anaheim, CA.

Headlining as keynote speaker is industry veteran Andrew W. Davis, researcher, analyst and co-founder of Wainhouse Research - a boutique analyst firm concentrating on collaborating products and services, including audio, video, and Web conferencing and unified communications. Davis serves as the principal editor of The Wainhouse Research Bulletin and has published over 250 articles and opinion columns on multimedia communications.

In his keynote, Beyond ROI: Finding Real Value in Collaboration, Davis will discuss how today's work environment is changing rapidly with the evolution and adoption of telepresence, Unified Communications, mobility, videoconferencing, and life in the cloud. He'll share insight on how IT professionals, line managers, and senior executives can find an effective return on their investments.

"The most obvious change in the work environment I've noticed is the shift away from phone and email communications due to the younger workforce and more use of mobile and social tools. You can't help noticing that everyone today has a 'follow me' link for Twitter, Facebook, etc.," said Davis. "Mainstream enterprise communications today is still driven by audio conferencing, but web is coming up fast. I expect videoconferencing to explode as the application is 'ported' to tablets and smartphones."

In addition, the show will feature breakout sessions led by AVI-SPL, Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize, Crestron, Extron and a continuing education credit course by Cables To Go.

• AVI-SPL: Managing the Video Enterprise

• Biamp: Networked Media Systems - The Future of Conferencing

• Cables to Go: Digital Video Evolution (AIA, InfoComm, NSCA and BISCI credits)

• Cisco: The Architecture of Collaboration

• Crestron: Top 10 Considerations When Selecting a Digital Distribution System

• Extron: Managing the Digital Connection: Strategies to Build Successful Systems

• Lifesize: HD Video Conferencing for Anyone, Anywhere on Any Device

• Polycom : Putting the "Unified" in Unified Communications

"With an expanding mobile workforce, the ability to efficiently communicate and collaborate with employees, customers, suppliers and partners is critical in today's global marketplace," said Mike Brandofino, executive vice president of video and unified communications. "This free, unique expo series brings together a dynamic group of entrepreneurs and professionals from every sector - including enterprise, education, government, healthcare and more - to explore the audiovisual industry's top solutions for today and tomorrow."

Each Collaboration Expo show lasts from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m, making stops in the following cities:

• Dallas, TX - April 18

• Washington, DC - May 9

• Chicago, IL - September 13

• New York , NY - September 25

• Tampa, FL - October 18

• Anaheim, CA - October 30