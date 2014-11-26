Quantum to Present at Government Video Expo 2014

Quantum Corp and Geoff Stedman, senior vice president for StorNext Solutions, will present a session at Government Video Expo 2014 on proven strategies for effective management of video content. This topic has become increasingly important as more and more government organizations use video to transform how they communicate with their employees and external stakeholders, from providing information to training teams to highlighting the value they provide.

The session is entitled, "Seven Things the Beltway Can Learn From Hollywood About Video Workflows." Stedman will present on Wednesday, December 3, 2014, from 11 a.m. to noon EST at the Presentation Theater, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.