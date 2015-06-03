QSC to Introduce Q-SYS Core 110f at InfoComm

The What: QSC will introduce the Q-SYS Core 110f during InfoComm this year in Orlando, FL.



The What Else: The Q-SYS Core 110f is the latest addition to the Q-SYS lineup of network audio solutions, which are built on modern Intel-based technologies and a Linux Real Time Operating System. The new, smaller Core 110f brings powerful yet affordable software based audio processing product to the corporate AV market.The Bottom Line: The Core 110f will allow AV integrators and IT managers alike to deliver networking integration via Q-LAN, which uses IT standard Layer-3 protocols. Additionally, the Core 110f’s ability to coexist with all other data, use of standard ethernet switches, and is AES67-ready to provide interoperability with a growing list of third party network audio products which will support the standard.