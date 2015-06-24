QSC Introduces Q-SYS Core 110f DSP Product

The What: QSC has expanded its powerful software based networked audio DSP solution, Q-SYS to meet the needs of the corporate AV market. The manufacturer of digital signal processing, networked signal transport, audio/video control systems, power amplifiers, and loudspeaker products introduced the Q-SYS Core 110f during InfoComm 2015.

The What Else: The Q-SYS Core 110f is the latest addition to the Q-SYS lineup of network audio solutions, which are built on modern Intel-based technologies and a Linux Real Time Operating System. The new, smaller Core 110f brings powerful yet affordable software based audio processing product to the corporate AV market.