Haivision Launches Makito X2 H.264 HD Encoding Appliance

The What: Haivision is introducing Makito X2, a dual channel, low-latency HD-SDI H.264 encoder. This is Haivision's first product to incorporate the company’s Makito X Series technology, delivering higher quality video to meet HD streaming challenges at a significantly reduced bitrate.

The What Else: The Makito X2 achieves the highest 1080p60 H.264 encoding density supporting up to 12 sources in a single rack unit chassis. It carries forward the extreme performance of the original Makito with 55 millisecond encoding latency. Tailored for the most demanding enterprise, medical, and military applications, the Makito X2 also supports multi-bitrate (MBR) streaming and can output 4 different stream bitrate profiles per source (from 32 kbps to 25 Mbps) over MPEG transport stream or RTMP. Other advanced and mature features, many inherited from the Makito, include downscaling, de-interlacing, deblocking, forward error correction, encryption, closed captioning, and key length value (KLV) metadata for full motion video (FMV) applications.