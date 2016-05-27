QSC Expands SPA Series Amplifier Offerings

QSC will expand its amplifier solution with the introduction of new SPA Series amplifiers.

QSC is introducing two new models to the SPA Series amplifiers, designed for use in corporate AV applications. The SPA2-200 and SPA4-100 offer 2x200W or 4x100W per channel into eight ohm and four ohm outputs, with the ability to bridge channels for 70V and 100V capability. These amplifiers are ENERGY STAR compliant, with fast and quiet power-up circuitry. These half-rack size amplifiers offer a unique mounting system for flexible options, such as under the table, wall-mounted behind a display, or side-by-side in a credenza rack.

“The SPA2-200 and SPA4-100 are two new exciting additions to the successful SPA family,” said Dale Sandberg, senior product manager for Amplifiers. “These new models increase the power and provide even greater flexibility for meeting room applications.”

New SPA Series amplifiers will debut at the 2016 InfoComm Show from June 8-10, 2016. QSC will be featuring many new solutions at this year’s InfoComm show at Booth #C10507 and Demo Room N101. Visitors can also receive an in-depth explanation of QSC’s new USB-to-AV Bridging solution at the InfoComm Manufacturer training on June 8, 2016 at 3:30pm in Room N233.