PureLink Now Shipping the MPX100 PureStream Media Player and Software Suite

The What: PureLink is now shipping the MPX-100 HD Wi-Fi Network Digital Signage Player, the debut product within the new PureStream line of media players and media software programs offering digital signage solutions for applications such as retail, restaurants, hotel lobbies, airport information, and public transportation.

TheWhatElse:

The MPX100 is a high-definition media player that manages and distributes digital signage to each display with support for a wide range of media formats. Equipped with Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity, the MPX100 can be accessed remotely for media upload, schedule management, and performance monitoring. Along with effective and flexible content management options, the MPX 100 provides HDMI and VGA outputs with integrated audio output for additional sound reinforcement and dynamic image display.

Included with the MPX-100 is the MPX Management Software Suite, a server application that provides comprehensive tools to manage and create custom playback campaigns with extensive design features including support for web page display, RSS feeds, weather, time, image slide shows (with transitions), video playlists, animations, and more. Monitor multiple media players with diagnostics features and centralize content creation, schedule management, and deployment from one location.

TheBottomLine: The MPX-100 is a versatile solution that can be adapted to meet the needs of multiple different applications.