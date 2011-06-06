AFMG’s Develops Reflex Software

Berlin, DE--German software developer AFMG has developed a new tool for acoustical consultants, architects, and EASE experts. AFMG Reflex models the reflection, diffusion, and scattering of sound waves by geometrical structures.

“With Reflex Standard, acoustical consultants and architects can finally move beyond rule-of-thumb estimates of diffusion characteristics and scattering coefficients,” said AFMG’s Stefan Feistel. “Replacing guesstimates with accurately calculated diffusion models will improve results of acoustical treatments significantly, especially when coping with acoustically challenging environments.”

Reflex Standard users can draw 2D-extruded geometrical surfaces of unlimited size and complexity. Reflective properties are displayed as polar response graphs for any frequency at any angle of incidence. Scattering and diffusion coefficients are shown as frequency response graphs. Different angles, frequencies and even complete models can be compared and saved as a report. This gives users professional data for quickly and easily analyzing both specialized diffusers and ordinary wall surfaces.

“Diffusers can reduce standing waves, smooth out room response and enhance surround-sound ambience,” Feistel said. “But they’re more expensive than simple absorption, and until AFMG Reflex, the results were extremely hard to predict.”

Along with Reflex Standard, AFMG has introduced Reflex Basic, engineered for designers and owners of home theaters and project studios. Reflex Basic is only limited by the maximum size of diffusers and can handle one model at a time.