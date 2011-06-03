New Products: May 2011

Extron LockIt HDMI Cable Bracket

Extron Electronics’ LockIt HDMI Cable Lacing Bracket is used to secure HDMI cables to a product’s input and output connectors. It reduces the stress on the HDMI connectors and prevents intermittent or complete signal loss due to a loose cable connection. Its compact design allows for easy installation with most HDMI cables and devices, including in tight spaces where HDMI connectors are stacked, or as a retrofit to secure previously installed cables. The LockIt HDMI Cable Lacing Bracket comes with tie wraps and is available in packages of 50.

Da-Lite Silver Lite 2.5 Screen Surface

Da-Lite’s Silver Lite 2.5 is a multipurpose front projection surface that is optimized for passive linear and circular 3D applications, but it is appropriate for 2D screen material, as well. For passive 3D applications, the silver surface maintains 99.3-percent of polarized light and the 2.5 gain of the material compensates for the light lost in the polarization filtering process. The polarization retention and high extinction ratio eliminate the ghosting or crosstalk common with stereoscopic 3D projection. For 2D projection, the gain and high contrast characteristics of the material make it perfect for projection in high ambient light conditions or for use with a low output projector. Silver Lite 2.5 is a washable surface and has a 25-degree viewing half angle.

PESA Cheetah Enterprise Audio Routing System

PESA’s Cheetah Enterprise Audio Routing System provides a unified solution for audio and time code applications. At the heart of each distributed audio system is a 1RU data exchange engine (DXE) chassis that connects up to 24 independent I/O frames, which can be stacked to serve as a centralized system; or each I/O frame can be independently located at the source several miles away by using fiber optic cabling interconnects. Each I/O frame supports up to 128 inputs or outputs. By adding DXE units, systems can be populated up to 6,144 by 6,144 using four DXE chassis. The Cheetah DRS-EARS allows users to integrate AES/EBU, analog audio, MADI and time code all in one distributed system.

Lowell Gangable Racks

Lowell’s gangable racks are now available in a 42-inch depth to accommodate deeper equipment. Two new models in the LGR -series (LGR -4042, LGR -4442) are 40RU and 44RU respectively. The racks are available with or without a rear door and feature two pairs of adjustable mounting rails and accommodations for wire/cable management. Optional side panels have been specially engineered for manageability, each set consisting of 4 pieces (two per side) to expedite installation. Stationary and mobile platforms are also available for the deeper footprint.

Electro-Voice RE320

The RE 320 is the latest addition to the Electro-Voice RE Performance Group of wired microphones. It culls key features of the RE 20 and RE 27N/D Broadcast Group products into a versatile studio and live performance mic. Designed to meet the demanding needs of project and pro studio operators, live and studio performers and engineers, as well as podcasters and broadcasters at any level, the RE 320’s key features include Electro-Voice’s Variable-D proximity control technology for tight, consistent tonal performance; a humbucking coil for noiseless operation; and a high-output neodymium magnet structure capsule that delivers fast and accurate transient response and pronounced high-frequency detail.

Middle Atlantic UPS Systems

Middle Atlantic Products’ UPS systems provide individual outlet control, both remotely via RS-232 and IP, and locally using Middle Atlantic Power Manager, a web-based interface for local monitoring and control. The first UPS with 100 percent individual outlet control in the commercial AV and residential markets, this system allows users to control each of the eight outlets independently, unlike other systems that only support control of outlet groups. This capability allows users to restrict unauthorized use of outlets for additional security, and when integrated with a control system via RS-232, can support up to 8-stage sequencing in any combination, with any delay; no separate sequencer is necessary. The Middle Atlantic Products UPS also features pure sine wave technology, integration with AV control systems, and a sliding rear rackrail mount that provides single-person UPS mounting capability.

Premier Mounts IPM-300 & IPM-700 iPad Mounts

Premier Mounts’ IPM-300 freestanding tabletop stand is the latest in a new line of iPad mounts, which also includes the IPM-700 Wall Mount. Users can add flexibility and ease of use to their home, office, or boardroom with Premier Mounts’ adjustable mobile stand for the iPad (IPM-300). The IPM-700 secure wall-mounting frame is also designed for iPads. The wall-mounting frame completely covers all iPad controls and allows access to the touchscreen, turning the iPad into a compact interactive display for digital signage

Yamaha/Dan Dugan Sound Design MY16 Card

Yamaha and Dan Dugan Sound Design’s Dugan-MY16 card is designed for current model Yamaha digital mixers and processors including Yamaha 01V96, DM1000, 02R96, DM2000, M7CL , LS9, DSP5D, PM5D, and DME24/64N. Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will be the sole distributor for the card, which will be available to customers in North America. Dan Dugan Sound Design automatic mic mixing products eliminate cueing errors, reduce feedback and ambient noise pickup, allow for smooth transitions between talkers, provide consistent system gain no matter how many mics are open, have the ability of handling up to 64 live microphones, and can be remotely controlled. A solution for live broadcast, corporate AV, houses of worship, and other sound reinforcement applications requiring automatic mic mix capabilities, the Dugan-MY16 card for Yamaha digital mixers enable control of live microphones via the Dugan Speech System real-time voiceactivated process as a plug-in card for the Yamaha mixers.

Roland M-480 V-Mixer

Roland Systems Group has added the M-480 digital mixing console to its V-Mixing System lineup. The M-480, like the M-400, M-380, and M-300, is the central component in a full V-Mixing System. The Roland M-480 V-Mixer features a new mixing engine. But the M-480 is more than a digital mixing console; it is the heart of a V-Mixing System with integrated digital snakes, personal mixing and multichannel recording components. The M-480 V-Mixer features 48 mixing channels and 6 stereo returns for a total of 60 channels. Bussing is strong with a total of 27 consisting of 16 auxiliaries, 8 matrices and full support for mono, stereo, or LCR sound design.

Acoustics First 1014 AcoustiKit

Acoustics First’s 1014 AcoustiKit is designed to provide the necessary acoustical material for a recording control room with dimensions of up to 10 by 14 feet. This package contains 48 pieces of cutting wedge studio foam to treat the front wall and the first reflection points on the ceiling and sidewalls. The dense blade design allows users to create an anechoic parquet pattern or personally tailored aesthetic.

SunBriteTV 46-Inch 4630HD LCD TV

SunBriteTV’s 46-inch 4630HD 1080p all-weather LC D TV is designed with outdoor-rated ASA plastic resin and integrated speakers. Model 4630HD is engineered with an outdoor-rated ASA plastic resin exterior that protects the internal TV components from rain, dirt, insects, and other outdoor elements. Built into the exterior is an anti-reflective, impact- and scratch-resistant window that protects the 46-inch full-HD 1080p LC D screen with 4000:1 contrast ratio. The integrated 20-watt speakers and operating controls are sealed against rain and moisture. The TV’s internal climate control consists of a filtered multi-fan airflow system that keeps the unit cool in temperatures up to 122 degrees. A thermostatic heater automatically protects the TV in external temperatures to -24 degrees Fahrenheit, while at the same time it controls humidity and condensation.

Liberty AV Installers Choice PTN Racks

With a static test load rating of 12,250 pounds, Liberty AV’s Installers Choice PTN rack enclosures are designed for applications with high volumes of cabling. Each PTN rack features welded construction and fully adjustable mounting rails for support and flexibility to house a range of AV components. Increasing the overall width of each PTN rack to 24 inches, the wider main channels found throughout the line allow the equipment enclosures to manage larger cable bundles. With rack depths offered in both 27.5 and 32.5-inch configurations, the series comes in 24RU , 37RU , 40RU , and 44RU heights. Two pairs of adjustable mounting rails silk-screened with individually numbered RU s are included with each rack, as is all mounting hardware and a pair of ground studs mounted in the caster base. Accessories include top panels designed to promote better cooling, plus an array of side panels, shelving, drawers, and a variety of face and flush mount doors offered in solid, screened, slotted, and polycarbonate configurations.

SurgeX SEQ1200i

The SurgeX SEQ1200i series provides power platform sequencing and control combined with patented surge elimination and power conditioning technologies. The SEQ1200i line offers four sequenced banks of two industrial-grade IEC outlets, plus two always on outlets per unit. Bank-to-bank delay times of 2, 5, 10, 15, and 20 seconds can be specified via a front panel selector, a series of front panel LE D status indicators display the progress of the boot up/down sequence. A rearpanel Phoenix connector allows the unit to be connected in a master/ satellite configuration with the ability to cascade an infinite amount of units. Cascading the SEQ1200i can be used to achieve limitless system sizes with sequential power up and down sequences.

TV One 3G/HD/SD-SDI Fiber Optic Solution

TV One’s 1T-CT -770 Fiber Optic System is used to send 3G/HD/ SD-SDI signals to remote display devices up to 30 kilometers or 18.6 miles, using a single fiber optic cable. The individual components of this small form factor 3G/HD/SD-SDI extender over fiber product consists of the 1T-CT -771 transmitter and the 1T-CT -772 receiver, which constitute a system used to transmit 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals at resolutions up to 1080p. SMPTE 424M (3G SDI) protocols are supported, as well as SMPTE 292M (HD-SDI) and 259M (SD-SDI) protocols. Input signals on the 1T-CT -770 are re-clocked, which prevents deterioration and allows for reconstitution of the signals at the receiving end, so output signal characteristics are the same as those present on the input signal.

Vaddio Hot-Shot Preset Camera Controller

Vaddio’s Hot-Shot Preset Camera Controller adds automated PTZ camera control to a videoconferencing system camera. By using the camera presets stored in the codec, the Hot-Shot controller can be externally triggered by any number of different trigger devices such as a microphone switcher/mixer, StepVIE W presence-sensing mats, AutoVIE W IR sensors, the new PresenterPOD or any other triggering/ logic output device. Each Hot-Shot controller can control up to 36 presets. Currently the Hot-Shot works with the Polycom HDX-8000 and HDX- 900 series, LifeSize Room System Series, Tandberg C40, C60, C90, and the older Tandberg 6000MXP and 3000MXP series codecs. For use with other control systems, the Vaddio simple ASCII API is also included to alleviate the need for multiple I/O or relay cards/boxes associated with large control systems.

Atlona AT-LINE-PRO4

Atlona Technologies’ AT-LI NEPRO4 professional video switcher/ scaler features a single HDMI output and 10 inputs for all AV devices, including four HDMI/ DVI, three VGA, one component, one S-video, and one composite video input. The AT-LI NE-PRO4 is designed to upscale the signal from any AV device to the native resolution of the connected display up to 1080p or 1920x1200, for high picture quality. The unit’s HDMI output is capable of both digital and analog switching, as well as full 3D support for HDMI passthrough. For digital projectors, the unit’s digital coaxial audio output sends audio to a separate AV amplifier. The AT-LI NE-PRO4 offers an on-screen display for changing audio options, scaling, resolution, switching, and more.

Kramer Electronics Open Protocol Control System Products

Kramer Electronics’ K-Config version 1.0.1.X is the latest of its control products configuration application. The new K-Config version adds major new features to existing Kramer control products, like an option to configure several push button based control devices to work in tandem in the same room, which enables room control from multiple places in the room. The most significant aspect of the new version is the ability to integrate common touch panel devices running any operating system with Kramer control boxes.

Epson PowerLite 905 and 915W

Epson’s PowerLite 905 and 915W feature a 16-watt speaker and microphone input to help engage the entire classroom without external speakers or teacher voice strain. In addition, both projectors deliver comprehensive connectivity HDMI for high-quality audio and video with one cable and RJ-45 for presenting content over the network, broadcasting important messages and monitoring and controlling a networked projector remotely. The PowerLite 905 offers 3000 lumens of color and white light output2 with XGA resolution, and the PowerLite 915W delivers 3200 lumens color and white light output with WXGA (1280x800) resolution to allow teachers to fully leverage widescreen notebooks or tablets and widescreen DVD content.

Gefen ToolBox USB Four-Port Extender

Gefen’s ToolBox USB 2.0 Extender Long Range (LR ) powers multiple computer devices at long distances. Up to 330 feet can be traversed by portable sender and receiver units that fit into any integrated system. Full bandwidth capability offers an instant delivery of multiple USB signals over a single Cat-5 cable. Appropriate for professional environments that access computer data remotely, the USB 2.0 Extender LR works with both loand hi-speed USB peripherals, including cameras, scanners, printers, keyboards, hard drives, DVD burners, and more. Any four devices using USB can be extended over the same cable, all remotely powered when operating in the field.

Apantac TAHOMA-MultiCaster

Apantac’s TAHOMA-MultiCaster combines the functionality of a multiviewer, 16x4 or 16x8 multiviewer routing switcher, up/down/cross converter and associated 16 by one router, audio routing switcher, and an audio embedder. The TAHOMAMultiCaster incorporates these five functions into a single 1RU device, opposed to five racks of equipment. The compact size and costeffective approach are appropriate for space-restricted applications, such as ENG and SNG trucks. The multiviewer auto-detects incoming 3G, HD, or SD-SDI video signals and provides on-screen monitoring of 16 channels of embedded audio per SDI input, as well as four channels of discrete audio per SDI input. The built-in router provides enhanced access to HD-SDI or SD-SDI inputs for multi-image viewing.

VMP FP-XMWAB Mount

Video Mount Products is introducing its FP-XMWAB extra medium flat panel articulating wall mount holds most medium-sized flat panels from 32 to 52 inches and up to 130 pounds. As new flat panels are being sold throughout multiple markets, the medium-sized category has become a broad term that includes a wide range of screen diameters. As a result, VMP has crafted the FP-XMWAB wall mount to handle all flat screens within the medium category. Fully collapsed, the FP-XMWAB has a depth from the wall of just 5.3 inches, and expands out to 16.3 inches with articulating arms fully extended. Additionally, the FP-XMWAB has a maximum flat panel hole pattern of 800x500mm.

Extron SMX System USB Matrix Boards

Extron Electronics’ two new USB matrix switcher boards are designed for the SMX System MultiMatrix modular, fieldupgradeable matrix switcher. The SMX USB matrix boards are designed to route up to eight host CPUs to up to four peripheral locations equipped with one or more USB 2.0 devices, such as a keyboard and mouse, webcam, personal media player, or portable hard drive. They support data transfer rates up to 480 Mbps and are compatible with USB 2.0/1.1/1.0 specifications. Host and peripheral emulation is provided on all ports. SMX USB matrix switcher boards are ideal for creating keyboard, video, mouse matrix applications when combined with available SMX DVI, HDMI, or VGA matrix switching boards. SMX USB matrix boards are available in two I/O sizes: 4x4 and 8x4. The SMX System MultiMatrix Series of digital and analog multi-plane matrix switchers combines multiple, independent matrix switchers in a truly modular, field-configurable frame.

Gepco Powered by MultiDyne Line

Gepco’s GP-3500 is a multi-rate 3G HD-SDI fiber optic transport system. The GP-3500 is part of the new Gepco Powered by MultiDyne line launched by Gepco and made by MultiDyne Video and Fiber Optic Systems. The GP-3500 is an economical and innovative solution providing 1.5 Gbps (HD-SDI) or 3 Gbps (1080p 3G-SDI) fiber optic transport with audio, intercom and bi-directional data (GPI and tally) over a single fiber. The system can carry two AES digital or four analog audio channels with transcoding (analog in, AES out, or vice versa) with two bi-directional auxiliary audio channels for four-wire intercom.

Analog Way Smart Quad

Analog Way’s Smart Quad is a highresolution seamless switcher dedicated to Quadravision. Smart Quad offers seven universal analog inputs plus two fitted with DVI and two fitted with HD-SDI. It allows the display of four computer or video sources on the main output. The displays can be done according to 12 different pre-programmed presets. Different effects and seamless transitions are available (zoom, cut, fade, wipe, slide, smooth move, etc.). An included video output provides SD or HD-TV formats in various signals from composite video to HD-SDI. Smart Edge is a seamless switcher and edge blending system offering six universal analog inputs plus two fitted with DVI and two fitted with HD-SDI.

Kaltman Creations Measurement Antennas

Kaltman Creations has introduced a line of extremely low frequency (ELF ), super low frequency (SLF ) and low frequency (LF ) measurement antennas. Expanding on the current line of calibrated higher-frequency radial isotropic and log periodic antennas, the company aims to cover antenna requirements for H and E compliance, exposure, spectrum surveys, and research-related applications. The new antenna line covers a frequency span of three hertz to 60 megahertz (divided over six new models), all under the Kaltman trademark of LoWavz Antennas. The electrical field and magnetic field antennas provide flat gain response in directional and omni-directional patterns.

JBL Vertec Subcompact Suspension Accessories

JBL Professional’s suspension hardware accessories for its Vertec subcompact line arrays enable quick assembly of variable curvature vertical or modular constant-curvature horizontal line arrays. In addition to the standard VT4886-AF array frame for suspending up to 24 boxes, along with the VT4886-UB and UB1 for supporting smaller groups of speakers, the line now includes the VT4886-SF short frame, the VT4886-HB horizontal bar, and VT4886-DF88 and VT4886-DF89 downfill frames.

Sanyo PLC-XU4000 Projector

Sanyo’s PLC -XU4000 projector delivers high brightness of 4,000 lumens in a transportable seven-pound chassis. Through Sanyo’s intelligent lamp control system, the 1024x768 resolution XGA projector achieves a contrast ratio of 2000:1, with power consumption reduced up to 69 percent in comparison to conventional models. By expanding the range of lamp control, Sanyo has enabled lowpower operation and extended bulb life while retaining high image quality. The lamp control range has been expanded, from about 30 percent to 70 percent, and the new system operates by analyzing the video signal and automatically adjusting lamp brightness according to image requirements.

Crown iPad Control App

Crown Audio’s Powered By Crown iPad/iPhone App is designed to provide users with enhanced control and configuration of its amplifiers. The new application can be deployed to control and monitor amplifiers by setting the basic control panels on an amplifier or handle a complete setup through Harman HiQnet System Architect. The application benefits both touring professionals and integrators as it can be used to control numerous lines of Crown amplifiers including I-Tech, I-Tech HD, CTs, and Macro Tech I Series amplifiers. Users can instantly connect by plugging their amplifiers into a wireless router. The app can be deployed on two, four, and eight channel amplifiers. Users can now create a custom control panel in HiQnet System Architect, save it and directly import it onto the app using iTunes. Sound engineers now also have full capability to setup, troubleshoot, and monitor systems remotely.

dbx S Series

dbx is enhancing its product line with updated versions of its graphic equalizers, compressors, and crossovers. The newly updated dbx S Series products feature a platinum front panel, and four color packaging with informative application suggestions for each product. The dbx S Series includes: 231s dual 31-band graphic equalizer; 215s dual 15-band graphic equalizer; and 131s single 31-band graphic equalizer. The dbx 231s dual 31-band, 215s dual 15-band, and 131s single 31-band graphic equalizers each offer 1/3-octave constant Q equalization with switchable boost/cut ranges of 6 or 12dB, with a 12dB input gain range. The 231s, 215s, and 131s all feature 4-segment LE D ladder meters that provide ready indication of output levels, and their 20mm nonconductive sliders enable smooth, quiet operation.

D.A.S. Audio Road Monitors

D.A.S. Audio’s Roads series stage monitors comprise a 12 and a 15 twoway powered stage monitors denominated the Road 12A and the Road 15A, respectively. Manufactured in birch plywood and finished with the durable Iso-Flex paint, they offer a compact and modern cabinet design. The connectors are located underneath the front part of the monitor, protected from breakage and accidental disconnection. Lifting the monitor rearwards allows easy access to connector panel and LE D indicators. A clip LE D in located underneath the front grille providing the monitor engineer with a clip indication that can be easily seen.

Symetrix Programming Software

Symetrix has introduced a free release of the programming software for two of its fixedarchitecture processors, the Automix Matrix780 and the Room Combine788. Along with a few small changes, the update makes the software compatible with 64-bit Windows operating systems. Users can download the new programming software, which requires no change to the Automix Matrix780 or Room Combine788 units themselves, from the Symetrix website. Integrators can now use the software without any constraints in 64-bit operating systems. In addition, the new programming software allows for better interactions between the processors and Symetrix ARC remote control wall panels.

QVS HDMI 3D 4-in-1 Active Extender Solution

QVS’ HDMI 3D 4-in-1 Active Extender Solution extends HD signal with HDCP up to 328 feet at 1080p 60Hz using Cat-6 cable. It has built-in Gigabit Ethernet switch, IR to control source device remotely, and RS232 extender. It supports 3D, Deep Color, DTS-HD, and Dolby TrueHD digital audio. The HD4-C6E kit includes transmitter, and receiver modules and power adaptor. QVS stocks a wide selection of HDMI products: premium, and gold swivel cables in a variety of length from 1 to 262 feet, adaptors, switchers, and extenders.

AMX Control Module for L-Acoustics Amplified Controllers

L-Acoustics has teamed up with control and automation specialist AMX to provide external control of the LA4 and LA8 amplified controllers from an AMX touchscreen panel. The AMX module provides L-Acoustics systems integrators with an interface control solution to take full advantage of the flexibility and performance of LA amplified controllers in fixed install applications such as houses of worship, convention centers, and sports facilities. The primary features of the new control module include: mute; input gain; delay; input selection: AES/analog; standby/reboot; monitoring information: metering, clip, limit; EN60849 fault management; preset management.

Platinum Tools SealSmart II Compression Tool

Platinum Tools’ SealSmart II Compression Tool is ideal for all CCT V, digital satellite systems, CATV, residential and commercial structured wiring, security installations, home theater, and for use with coax cable sizes RG 6 Quad, RG 6, RG 59, RG B/Mini 59, 23, 24, and 25 AWG.

Lightware HDMI Optical Extenders

Lightware’s 100, 100R, and 200R series of HDMI optical extenders extend HDMI 1.3, DVI 1.0, HDCP 1.1 compliant, and bidirectional RS-232 signals over one multimode fiber and transmit the video signal with embedded audio up to 2,600 meters. Highlights of the products include passing a HDMI signal though one single-fiber, HDMI 1.3a, and RS-232 extension; advanced EDID management; pixelaccurate reclocking; dual output with a built-in distribution amplifier (available in specific product types); and up to 1920x1200 or 2048x1080 resolution with 36-bit deep color and embedded audio features that are in demand today. All transmitters feature Lightware’s Advanced EDID Management with a memory of 100 EDIDs, 50 of which are user programmable. Using the Factory, Custom, or Transparent EDID emulation, the user can fix and lock EDID data on the transmitters input connector.

EAW Displays JF and JFNT Series Loudspeakers

EAW has introduced ten additions to its JF Series of high-definition twoway loudspeaker systems, including four comprehensively integrated NT models. The JF models include low-directivity eight-inch and 10-inch systems and four 12-inch and 15-inch systems (60-degree by 45-degree and 90-degree by 45-degree versions of both sizes are available). The four JFNT models (comprehensively integrated versions of the 12-inch and 15-inch JF models) offer 1,500 Watts of fully integrated amplification, EAW Focusing processing, EAW Pilot software-accessible front-end DSP, proprietary U-Net audio and communications network, and the JF Series adaptable enclosure design. This provides multi-channel digital audio transmission with remote software control and monitoring capability. Contractors have the ability to initially install standard JF models for their clients, and then at a later date, upgrade those cabinets in the field to the NT model.

Audinate Dante Brooklyn II Audio Networking Module

Audinate’s Dante Brooklyn II audio networking module is a low-height, small mini-PCI form factor module that provides a complete, ready to use Dante interface for a networked audio product, with the addition of new features and interfaces for more flexibility of design. Brooklyn II is upgradeable to AVB networking standards. Brooklyn II ’s new features include a wide sample rate support (from 44.1 to 192kHz), up to eight configurable serial audio lines, a range of new or improved module interfaces, including SPI, I2C, serial ports, and configurable GPIO, plus a choice of single, redundant, or multiport switched ethernet network implementations, including an AVB-compliant option.

Key Digital Audio Matrix Switchers

Key Digital’s KD-MSWCAT8x8 and KD-MSWCAT4x4 Audio Matrix switchers are capable of switching up to 8/4 component or 8/4 RG BHV video sources, or inputs, to 8 or 4 independent zones, or outputs, via a single CAT5/6/7 with the Smart Baluns (models KD-VACR X & KD-VACWPRX). Each output can support a Component, RG BHV, left and right analog stereo or PCM digital audio, RS232 and optical or serial IR . Audio control is also one of the major attributes that the KD-MSWCAT8x8/4x4 add to the installation, with the ability to adjust volume, treble, bass, lip sync (delay) adjustments, as well as the ability to break away Audio from the Video. Shielded RJ45 outputs support 100-ohm impedance for best picture quality, giving you the flexibility to use shielded or non-shielded CAT5/6/7 cables. With Key Digitals versatility, the KD-MSWCAT8x8 can also be incrementally expanded in the field to 40x56 or 48x48, taking on jobs with all levels of complexity.

Wiremold Round Floor Box

A recessed round floor box from Legrand/Wiremold provides flexibility and high-capacity audio/video in Raised and wood floors, including elevated platforms, stages, and balconies. The Wiremold CRF B Series floor box also fits into a standard raised floor air diffuser opening, providing access to recessed AV connectivity devices. The CRF B Series floor box features four separate compartments that can accommodate AV only or a combination of AV, power, and/ or communication devices. Trade size 1/2-inch, 3/4-inch, 1-1/4-inch, and 2-inch knockouts accommodate standard conduit, including larger conduit commonly used with AV installations. The CRF B Series floor box is an open architecture system that accepts devices from Legrand/ Ortronics, Extron Electronics, Crestron, and other manufacturers.

Platinum Tools JackAX 110 Termination Tool

Platinum Tools’ JackAX 110 Termination Tool terminates all standard brands of jacks, including 90-degree and180-degree jacks, as well as single row pairings. The JackAX’s innovative design ensures 110 jacks are properly terminated, eliminating common NEXT and FE XT failures. The tool utilizes standard 110 blades, so no expensive die set heads need to be purchased. The blade is securely held in place with simple screw and it weighs in at 10.9 ounces.

Lutron iPad App for RadioRA 2 Total Light Control System

Lutron Electronics’ iPad app is designed for its RadioRA 2 light control system. The app is designed to control lights, shades, temperature, and appliances, adding a touch of convenience and the very real benefits of saving energy throughout the home. The RadioRA 2 total light control system is scalable to 200 devices, programs quickly using an intuitive PC application, integrates with automation systems, including Lutron shade and drapery systems, and includes many energy-saving features.

BSS Audio Soundweb London BLU-100

BSS Audio’s Soundweb London BLU -100 offers a fixed configuration of 12 inputs and eight outputs, configurable signal processing, logic processing, and a fault tolerant digital audio bus. The configurable signal processing capability offered by the BLU -100 is roughly twice that of the Soundweb London BLU -80 and BLU -16 devices. The analog inputs of the BLU -100 provide software configurable gain in 6dB steps up to +48dB per channel and software selectable Phantom Power per channel. Phantom Power, Signal Present and Clip information per channel is easily accessible, without the requirement for a PC, from clear front panel LE D indication. The BLU -100 features a low latency, fault tolerant digital audio bus of 48 channels, which uses standard Cat-5e cabling giving a distance of 100 meters between compatible devices.

Audio Authority 12 Source Cat 5 Matrix

Audio Authority’s HLX System delivers HD matrix switching with key integrator features at a very attractive price point. The completely modular card-and-cage design employs an ultra-high bandwidth backplane capable of supporting 12 component video and audio source pathways, and up to 64 zones. HLX utilizes Audio Authority’s fieldproven Cat-5 zone receivers, available in several different styles. Active Gain Equalization technology (AGE ) allows the installer to optimize cable length compensation at the remote TV location, up to 1,000 feet from the HLX.

Extron iGVE

Extron’s iGVE is an app that allows users to control and manage large-scale AV installations from iPhone and iPod Touch devices. Used with GVE GlobalViewer Enterprise—Extron’s configurable AV resource management software— iGVE allows users to remotely manage enterprise-wide AV installations without being tied to a desktop computer. The software features tree navigation, along with real time room, controller, and device status.

Telemetrics CPS Symphony Control System

The Telemetrics CPS Symphony Control System offers a flexible architecture for control of camera positions, CCU controls, and peripheral devices and is designed to provide single operator, efficient control of all operations. It can control up to 16 cameras/devices per show with flexible transmission capability. It allows for manual trim and preset recall of pan, tilt, zoom, focus, track/pedestal, dolly, iris and master pedestal controls. The Telemetrics CPS Symphony Control System also features: preset video switcher for still image capture and robotics operator preview; scene presets accessible from the main page (with captions); live video display for robotics operator preview; 16 tally inputs; and remote automation interface for manual and preset robotic control.

ClearOne CHAT Speakerphones

ClearOne’s two latest USB speakerphones are designed for desktop audio conferencing use with Microsoft Lync or Skype. The CH AT 70-U (for Lync) and CH AT 60-U (for Skype) both feature integrated call controls, including an end-call button, on the device. The new models are also equipped with ClearOne technologies minimizes the echo, noise, or tinny sound many people associate with speakerphone use. Both CH AT speakerphones were created for VoIP applications using PCs or Unified Communications software. They feature raised, pushbutton controls for speaker volume, mute, and call hook, and they include a blue LE D, which lights when a call is in progress. Just slightly larger than a typical computer mouse, the CH AT 70-U and CH AT 60-U incorporate ClearOne’s HDConference technologies, which provide acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and automatic audio level control.

Oxygen DCT GlueBox Mio Series

Oxygen DCT ’s GlueBox Mio is a range of stand-alone compact interfaces, converters, and distribution products that are ideally suited to budget conscious customers that don’t want to compromise on quality. GlueBox Mio consists of 14 boxes for analogue video and audio through to 1080p HD-SDI, DVI, and HDMI. These boxes are selfcontained, stand-alone units that can be powered from either a 6-volt DC or 12-volt DC camera battery, or used with the AC to DC power unit supplied with each box. Within the range, there is a handy HDMI extender system that allows HDMI signals to be sent over 100 meters on a single cable. This extender overcomes the problems and limitation of connecting equipment within just five meters over standard HDMI cable. The HD-SDI to HDMI and HDMI to HD-SDI converters work with 3G (1080P), HD-SDI, and SD-0SDI signals and have integrated features such as audio inputs or outputs, as well as in vision meters.