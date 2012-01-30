Daktronics Shows Four Millimeter LED Display at ISE 2012

Daktronics is providing a glimpse of a new four millimeter transportable LED video display product at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2012, booth 1K2, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in Amsterdam. The debut of this new four millimeter product introduces a premier pixel pitch housed in a cabinet that increases strength and reduces weight.

“I’m excited about the possibilities and conveniences this new product offers to our customers,” said Jay DeBlonk, Daktronics Product Manager. “The product’s clean and lightweight design makes it a great platform for rental and staging customers, while the four millimeter pixel pitch delivers a viewing experience unmatched in contrast and definition.”

The Daktronics modular four millimeter product consists of a new lightweight cabinet designed for the ease of set up and tear down, which can be accomplished by a single person. The new design includes an uncluttered back panel design to aid technicians interacting with the display. Power and signal components of the cabinet exist in a sealed field-replaceable unit for easy servicing if necessary.

Other products on display in the booth include Daktronics Show Control System for total control of live events and Daktronics’ newest architectural LED solution, MediaMesh® technology, a product born from a partnership with GKD Metal Fabrics. This product combines Daktronics’ LED technology with a semi-transparent, stainless-steel structure.

“ISE is an excellent venue for catching up with our partners and talking to potential customers about Daktronics solutions,” said Pete Egart, Daktronics EMEA Director.