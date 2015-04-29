Prysm Cascade 85 and 65

The What: Prysm, Inc.'s two new Cascade collaboration solutions include Cascade 85 and 65 (85 and 65 diagonal), and are now available for volume shipments. They join the award-winning Cascade 190 and 117 to provide a complete line of collaboration solutions perfect for every meeting space from the boardroom to the two-person huddle room.

The What Else: Like the Cascade 190 and 117, the Cascade 85 and 65 are powered by Synthesis, Prysm's highly intuitive and easy-to-use collaboration system. Cascade solutions allow users to capture, contribute and share content and ideas. Live and streaming video, web apps, documents, presentations, images, and inputs from PCs and mobile devices can be displayed, resized, positioned, and annotated on screen. Configurable workspaces allow teams to save their work between sessions and pick up where they left off at their next meeting.