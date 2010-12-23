Lifevue Patient Wellness System

CQ Media Networks, a digital content delivery company, has released Lifevue, an IP-based patient contentment system. “Health providers are eager to provide their patients with a hospital-stay experience that soothes their patients and provides informative medical educational content,” said Neil Willis, CEO. “Lifevue addresses that need with a system that brings music, entertainment, internet access, and educational videos to their bedside at the touch of an interactive display.”

Lifevue is built on the platform of CQ Media's CQ Campus product line. Hospitals are provided a multi-channel head-end digital encoding system that can be utilized to stream live content such as DirectTV throughout their network. At the patient room, the Lifevue system delivers an intuitive interface built into a rugged, hospital-grade approved casing. The interactive program guide provides the patient access to all of the contentment features of Lifevue, such as music, movies, and internet browsing. In addition, the hospital can stream educational videos specific to the patient's needs directly to their screen.

The Lifevue system can also be utilized for streaming of digital signage throughout the hospital when used in conjunction with Hypersign, CQ Media's signage solution. With this combination, the hospital can stream video to displays throughout the building and can tap into the power of Hypersign Alert to broadcast emergency messages to all displays as well as to the patient's room.

Lifevue was awarded the “Best of Infocomm” award earlier this year for the most creative new product and was the only medically oriented product awarded for the world's largest AV show. “Lifevue is already being considered by some of the nation's largest medical systems and we are extremely excited about its future and impact on patient wellness,” says Willis.CQ Media Networks, based in Greenville, South Carolina is a developer of digital content delivery systems for the education and healthcare markets. CQ Media's products include CQ Campus™ (IPTV solution for K12/Higher Ed), LifeVue™ Patient Contentment System (IPTV solution for patient bedside entertainment and education), Hypersign (digital signage solution) and CloudCaster (online media delivery platform

